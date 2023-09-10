Chicago crime: Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Chatham, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A USPS mail carrier was robbed on Chicago's South Side on Saturday evening, officials said.

Chicago police said a 37-year-old woman was robbed in the Chatham neighborhood's 7700 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Three robbers approached the woman, took out guns and demanded her belongings, CPD said. The offenders took her property before fleeing the scene.

The United States Postal Inspection Service confirmed that a letter carrier was robbed on her route. They said she was not injured.

No one is in custody and police are investigating the robbery. Officials did not immediately provide further information.

