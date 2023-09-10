WATCH LIVE

Chicago crime: Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Chatham, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 10, 2023 1:29AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A USPS mail carrier was robbed on Chicago's South Side on Saturday evening, officials said.

Chicago police said a 37-year-old woman was robbed in the Chatham neighborhood's 7700 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue just before 6 p.m.

SEE ALSO | Logan Square robbery: Video shows 1 of 2 brazen armed robberies of USPS Chicago mail carriers

Three robbers approached the woman, took out guns and demanded her belongings, CPD said. The offenders took her property before fleeing the scene.

The United States Postal Inspection Service confirmed that a letter carrier was robbed on her route. They said she was not injured.

No one is in custody and police are investigating the robbery. Officials did not immediately provide further information.

READ MORE | USPS postal workers, supporters rally for protection after being targeted by robbers

