$100K reward offered for conviction of suspected mail thieves, vandals in the Loop

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a $100,000 reward for the conviction of Chicago Loop mail theft and vandalism suspects.

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a $100,000 reward for the conviction of Chicago Loop mail theft and vandalism suspects.

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a $100,000 reward for the conviction of Chicago Loop mail theft and vandalism suspects.

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a $100,000 reward for the conviction of Chicago Loop mail theft and vandalism suspects.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people suspected of vandalizing postal service trucks and stealing mail in downtown Chicago.

The suspects are believed to be younger men who wear face masks and dark clothing and work in teams of three or four in the Loop.

The postal inspection service released photos of one suspect, who is typically the driver of the suspect vehicle. He is described as being his early 20s and between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2. He has a large build.

You can contact the postal inspection service at 1-877-876-2455.

SEE ALSO | Man caught on camera stealing mail from North Side homes: 'He thinks he can get away with it'

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood