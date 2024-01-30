WATCH LIVE

Up to $100K offered for arrest, conviction of man wanted for mail theft on North Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 12:04AM
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 for the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for mail theft in Lincoln Park, Chicago.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 for the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for mail theft.

He is accused in at least four incidents since November on the Near North Side and in Lincoln Park.

Investigators released surveillance photos of that suspect, who allegedly damaged residential mailboxes and stole mail from inside.

