Maine Township high schools block social media sites from devices on district WiFi

As of Wednesday, Maine Township School District 207 is blocking devices that are using the school Wi-Fi connection from accessing social media apps

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Administrators at Maine Township School District 207 are taking steps to limit students use of social media while in class.

As of Wednesday, the district is blocking devices that are using the school Wi-Fi connection from access to social media app.

RELATED: 13-year-olds are too young for social media, US Surgeon General says

The blocked sites include TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, BeReal and Discord. Officials said other social media sites could be added later.

The district told parents the goal is to remove distractions for students while they are at school.

ALSO SEE: Family sues Meta for 'harming' daughter through Instagram use

Devices that connect to the internet outside of the district's student accessible networks, like cellular networks, will still be able to access social media, school officials said. However, they are asking parents to encourage their students to not go on the platforms while at school.