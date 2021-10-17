make-a-wish

Make-A-Wish Foundation's 'Walk for Wishes' back in-person with over 500K wishes granted

ABC7 reporters Liz Nagy, Samantha Chatman emceeing 2 Make-A-Wish Illinois events
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Make-A-Wish walk back in-person with 500K+ wishes granted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation's annual "Walk for Wishes" is back in-person this year after last year's virtual event.

Thousands are expected to gather to celebrate the wishes already granted while raising funds for future wishes. The Montrose Beach event is part of a nationwide fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish foundation, helping fulfill wishes of children battling critical illness.

RELATED: ABC7's Liz Nagy rappels down Hyatt Regency Chicago for Make-A-Wish fundraiser
EMBED More News Videos

All for a good cause! Our own Liz Nagy rappeled down a Chicago hotel as part of Make-A-Wish's Over The Edge fundraiser weekend.



More than 500,000 wishes have already been granted, and these fundraisers help grant even more. It's a family-friendly event that always brings smiles to those that take part.

There are Make-A-Wish walks at various locations throughout Illinois. ABC7's Liz Nagy and Samantha Chatman are emceeing two locations in the Chicago area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagouptownmake a wishmake a wishcancerfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAKE-A-WISH
ABC7's Liz Nagy rappels down Chicago hotel for Make-A-Wish fundraiser
Make-A-Wish Illinois gives fundraisers chance to rappel 36 stories
Make-A-Wish Illinois Goes Over the Edge for Wishes
18-year-old cancer survivor makes music to inspire others
TOP STORIES
CPD elective time 'restricted' for foreseeable future: internal memo
When will mask mandate end? Chicago's top doctor weighs in
Heaviest pumpkin in US disqualified for crack
Our Chicago: Could a 'Twindemic' of COVID and flu hit this winter?
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Woman, 82, dies after being hit by car in North Lawndale: CPD
Loop store finally takes boards down more than a year after unrest
Show More
LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to take psychiatric exam before trial
4 hurt after Amtrak train collides with semi car hauler: VIDEO
IL legislative map undermines Black voters, lawsuit says
2021 WNBA Finals: Courtney Vandersloot orchestrates Chicago Sky to ...
Bears eye share of NFC North lead with Rodgers, Packers
More TOP STORIES News