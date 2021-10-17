Make-A-Wish Foundation's 'Walk for Wishes' back in-person with over 500K wishes granted

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10935684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All for a good cause! Our own Liz Nagy rappeled down a Chicago hotel as part of Make-A-Wish's Over The Edge fundraiser weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation's annual "Walk for Wishes" is back in-person this year after last year's virtual event.Thousands are expected to gather to celebrate the wishes already granted while raising funds for future wishes. The Montrose Beach event is part of a nationwide fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish foundation, helping fulfill wishes of children battling critical illness.More than 500,000 wishes have already been granted, and these fundraisers help grant even more. It's a family-friendly event that always brings smiles to those that take part.There are Make-A-Wish walks at various locations throughout Illinois. ABC7's Liz Nagy and Samantha Chatman are emceeing two locations in the Chicago area.