Make-A-Wish Foundation's 'Walk for Wishes' back in-person with over 500K wishes granted

Thousands are expected to gather to celebrate the wishes already granted while raising funds for future wishes. The Montrose Beach event is part of a nationwide fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish foundation, helping fulfill wishes of children battling critical illness.
RELATED: ABC7's Liz Nagy rappels down Hyatt Regency Chicago for Make-A-Wish fundraiser
More than 500,000 wishes have already been granted, and these fundraisers help grant even more. It's a family-friendly event that always brings smiles to those that take part.
There are Make-A-Wish walks at various locations throughout Illinois. ABC7's Liz Nagy and Samantha Chatman are emceeing two locations in the Chicago area.