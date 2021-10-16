breast cancer awareness

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K set to start at Soldier Field

By and Tyra Whitney
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Soldier Field was painted pink for breast cancer awareness.

The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Walk is happening on Saturday Oct. 16th and is its largest fundraising event.

For more than two decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has united communities in the fight against this deadly disease and funded breakthrough research, 24/7 support for breast cancer patients, and access to lifesaving screenings. Today, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation.

