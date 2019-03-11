Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

The career criminal charged in the shooting death of a McHenry County deputy in Rockford will face a judge Monday.

By Alexis McAdams
The career criminal charged in the shooting death of a McHenry County deputy in Rockford will face a judge Monday.

Floyd Brown will be in court at 1 p.m. in Rockford. He faces federal murder charges, well as the possibility of the death penalty.

Brown was taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a high-speed chase and standoff with police after investigators said Brown shot and killed McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner.

SHOOTING SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, CHARGED WITH MURDER
EMBED More News Videos

A community is mourning a local officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force who was shot and killed at a hotel in Rockford while trying to arrest a fugitive for a par



Deputy Keltner was assisting a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force who were searching for Brown. Brown was wanted on a number of warrants in multiple counties.

Police tracked Brown down to a Rockford hotel. When investigators knocked on the door, he fired shots at police then jumped from a third story window and shot Deputy Keltner in the head, authorities said. Keltner was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Funeral set for McHenry County deputy killed at Rockford hotel

Hundreds of people are expected to show up to pay their respects to the fallen deputy who lost his life in the line of duty.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at the Defiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee in Huntley. The public visitation hours are from 2:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., with a formal law enforcement walk-though at 6:00 p.m .

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 13 at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road in Woodstock. The funeral begins at 10:00 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
rockfordpolice officer killedmurdercourthotelpolice officer shotpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Funeral set for McHenry County deputy killed at Rockford hotel
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect in custody
3 ways to survive an active shooter incident
TOP STORIES
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
Woman, 19, charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officer
Man says he found videotape of R. Kelly sexually abusing girls
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy start, then sunny on Monday
157 dead, including 8 Americans, after Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
CPD officer found dead with possible self-inflicted gunshot wound: police
Nearly 150 ice fisherman stranded after ice breaks on Lake Erie near Ohio
Show More
CPD officer dragged during traffic stop in Englewood
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at AZ zoo
Powerball jackpot grows to $448M
Rep. Dan Crenshaw shows off his Captain America-inspired glass eye
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
More TOP STORIES News