Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday

The career criminal charged in the shooting death of a McHenry County deputy in Rockford will face a judge Monday.Floyd Brown will be in court at 1 p.m. in Rockford. He faces federal murder charges, well as the possibility of the death penalty.Brown was taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a high-speed chase and standoff with police after investigators said Brown shot and killed McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner.Deputy Keltner was assisting a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force who were searching for Brown. Brown was wanted on a number of warrants in multiple counties.Police tracked Brown down to a Rockford hotel. When investigators knocked on the door, he fired shots at police then jumped from a third story window and shot Deputy Keltner in the head, authorities said. Keltner was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.Hundreds of people are expected to show up to pay their respects to the fallen deputy who lost his life in the line of duty.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at the Defiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee in Huntley. The public visitation hours are from 2:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., with a formal law enforcement walk-though at 6:00 p.m .The funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 13 at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road in Woodstock. The funeral begins at 10:00 a.m.