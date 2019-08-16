Man accused of smashing car windows with rocks downtown charged

Patrick Newton, 29, was taken into custody at about 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 800-block of South Wells Street after police said he was identified as the person who was smashing into cars in the area minutes earlier.
Newton has been charged with five felony counts of criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.
Earlier Thursday, 17 cars were damaged in similar fashion in a Loop parking garage and cars were also damaged at two other parking garages earlier in the week. Police said those incidents remain under investigation.