CHICAGO (WLS) --A 56-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a suburban CEO in River North last month.
Police said Gino Bassett Sr. stabbed 55-year-old Mike Beedle, a father of six from Park Ridge, in the early morning hours of March 23 in an alley at State and Hubbard streets.
Several surveillance cameras captured Bassett before and after prosecutors say the South Side man stabbed Beedle to death. Beedle had just left a bar at closing time.
"A witness observed that Mr. Beedle was clutching U.S. currency in his hand as he exited the bar. Gino Bassett was outside the bar across the street from the victim," said Cook County Assistant District Attorney Jamie Santini.
Prosecutors say Mike Beedle stood outside the bar for 30 minutes before entering a nearby alley.
"Gino Bassett, armed with a 5-inch blade, followed Mr. Beedle into the alley. On video surveillance recordings, Gino Bassett is seen shoving Mr. Beedle further into the alley, where Mr. Beedle is fatally stabbed in the neck," Santini said.
Bassett then fled to the nearby Red Line station where prosecutors said CTA video surveillance captured him threatening two women with a knife. Video also shows Bassett on the train pulling out cash, credit cards and the knife.
Following a search of Bassett's South Side home, police say blood was found on the same knife and Bassett's jacket. The murder suspect shook his head when those details were presented in court.
"I think he's confirming the fact that he is innocent, simple as that. I suggest that is why he was shaking his head," said Marijane Place, Bassett's public defender.
Bassett's arrest gave Beedle's close friends some relief.
"I try to understand what that would have been like for my friend and colleague and having a face and name makes it more real," said Mike Herman, Beedle's friend.
Beedle was the CEO and founder of Enterprise Scrum, a software and training company.
After the murder, police said Bassett ran to the CTA stairwell and State Street and Grand Avenue where he threatened to stab two women in their twenties.
Bassett was arrested on Wednesday after he was identified in the crimes, police said. On Friday, police said Bassett has been charged with first degree murder and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon.
During a court appearance Friday, Bassett was denied bond. Prosecutors said that Bassett had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has a criminal record.