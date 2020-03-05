Marine Corps veteran accused in fatal stabbing at Richard's Bar in West Town held without bail, judge rules

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was killed outside of Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5986199" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dina Paterimos, sister of Richard's Bar stabbing victim, Kenny Paterimos, says the familly is glad the murdered is in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A U.S. Marine Corps veteran charged in a deadly stabbing outside a bar on Chicago's Near West Side last month is being held without bail, a judge ruled Thursday.The Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced a first-degree murder charge against 30-year-old Thomas Tansey on Wednesday.Tansey is accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos outside Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21, prosecutors said.Prosecutors said what started as a fist fight inside the West Town bar continued outside until Tansey allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Paterimos several times."The victim suffered stab wounds to the back of his head, his right ear, his middle back, right clavicle and right arm," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy.Prosecutors said the knife apparently severed an artery in Paterimos' arm, which proved fatal.Police arrested Tansey a short time after the fight last month, but later released him before taking him back into custody Wednesday.His attorney said Tansey was the one who was attacked, and he was defending himself.Family and friends of Paterimos held a vigil outside Richard's Bar earlier this week, demanding Tansey be arrested.They left the courtroom Thursday without comment.Tansey's attorney said he's a Marine veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.Despite earlier reports, attorneys on both sides said there's no evidence that the fight started over homophobic slurs."This did not have anything to do with any kind of slurs against anybody," said defense attorney Sam Amirante. "This was a fight in a bar."The judge noted that Tansey has a previous conviction for a road rage-related incident that also involved a weapon.Tansey's attorney said he will ask the judge to establish a bond when they go to court later this month.