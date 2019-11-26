Man charged with murder, sex assault of UIC student Ruth George to appear in court Tuesday

Donald Thurman, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault. Police said he has confessed to the crime and has a criminal history.
Thurman was on parole for armed robbery and has no connection to UIC and did not know George, police said. The 19-year-old sophomore was found strangled in the back seat of her family's car at a UIC parking garage near Halsted and Taylor streets.
Police said surveillance video shows Thurman at about 1:35 a.m. Saturday following George into the garage and then leaving a half hour later.
Thurman allegedly confessed after being arrested Sunday morning at the nearby Harrison and Halsted Blue Line stop. Investigators said they had staked out that station after tracking his travel patterns with the help of nearby cameras...
Yellow ribbons were hung around campus in memory of George, who was nicknamed "Baby Color." Monday night, dozens of people gathered at the place where George was killed, remembering the honors student who dreamed of becoming a health professional.
"It's very shocking because I don't really hear things that often happening at this campus, but like I said, this is Chicago," said UIC student Myles Turner.
George was a sophomore, an honors student and a kinesiology major. She graduated from Naperville Central High School who dreamed of becoming a health professional The George family has asked for privacy.
But Ruth's sister posted on Facebook that George was the light of the family.