fatal fire

Chicago man charged with murder, arson, after woman and her daughter killed in Gresham fire

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced Wednesday arson and murder charges against a man after a woman and her daughter were killed in a fire in Gresham last month.

Police said Reginald Brown, 63, was identified as the suspect in the fire in the 8600-block of South Hermitage Avenue on February 28.

RELATED: 'He was going to set her house on fire': Deadly Gresham fire intentionally set, family claims; 10-year-old girl, mother killed

Brown was taken into custody on Tuesday in the 7000-block of South East End Ave. and has been charged with two counts of murder and one coun of arson, police said.

The fire broke out in a single-family home that left a mother and her daughter dead and several others injured.

Relatives identified the victims as Ieashia Ford and her 10-year-old daughter Porsche.

RELATED: Gresham fire: Deaths of mother, daughter ruled homicides due to arson

The pair were sleeping when someone set the house on fire, according to the family.

"She went back in to get her daughter," said Darryl Fields, the victims' relative. "They passed away in the doorway and she had the baby in her arms."

Family said the fire took place hours after an argument between the mother and an acquaintance relatives said had been harassing her.

"He was sending her text messages and threatening her," said fellow family member Felicia White. "That he was going to set her house on fire."

"He killed my two cousins. Her and her daughter," added relative David Wilson.

Video in this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshammurderfatal firefiredeadly firehouse firechicago fire departmentinvestigationarsondeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
Deaths of mother, daughter in Gresham house fire ruled homicides
Family says arson caused Gresham fire that killed mother, daughter
Family of mother, 10-year-old girl killed in fire suspect arson
Man dies in Hazel Crest fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 high-end cars stolen from rental car company near O'Hare: CPD
Concealed carry holder shoots would-be robber in Beverly: CPD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
IN reports 863 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Homeless man sentenced 65 years in off-duty CPD officer's murder
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
Show More
United Center vaccine site opens fully Wednesday
New lawyer could be kicked off Jussie Smollett case
Chicago Weather: Mild and windy Wednesday
State board of education updates COVID guidelines for schools
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
More TOP STORIES News