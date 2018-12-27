Man charged with stabbing mother to death, hiding her in trash can in Morgan Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been charged with murdering his mother, who was found stabbed to death in a garbage can in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO --
A man was charged with murdering his mother, who found stabbed in a garbage can Christmas Eve in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Robert Wallace, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after he was identified as the person who allegedly stabbed Betty Wallace, 67, in an alley in the 10800 block of South Prospect, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

About 1:50 p.m., Wallace was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her legs and blunt trauma to her face, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



An autopsy on Tuesday found Wallace died of multiple sharp force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Robert Wallace was arrested Monday night, police said. He was scheduled for a bail hearing Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Robert Wallace was the son of Betty Wallace, according to a police source. They both lived in the same block in the East Beverly neighborhood, a couple blocks from where Wallace's body was found.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderwoman killedarrestChicagoMorgan Park
Related
Police investigating body found in garbage on South Side
Unidentified woman found dead in garbage was stabbed to death, ME says
Top Stories
Lake Station crews working to fix brown water problem
Family of missing student Shalyha Ahmad asks CTA, UIC to release surveillance video
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
Man, 74, missing from Des Plaines: police
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
VIDEO: Police officer barely avoids being struck by Metra train in Mokena
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and rainy Thursday
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in Southwest Side shooting, home invasion
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married
2 workers injured in Indiana high school explosion
Man finds 1930s film reels in basement, hopes to digitize historic footage
More News