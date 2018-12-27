Man charged with stabbing mother to death, hiding her in trash can in Morgan Park

CHICAGO --A man was charged with murdering his mother, who found stabbed in a garbage can Christmas Eve in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.
Robert Wallace, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after he was identified as the person who allegedly stabbed Betty Wallace, 67, in an alley in the 10800 block of South Prospect, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
About 1:50 p.m., Wallace was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her legs and blunt trauma to her face, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy on Tuesday found Wallace died of multiple sharp force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Robert Wallace was arrested Monday night, police said. He was scheduled for a bail hearing Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.
Robert Wallace was the son of Betty Wallace, according to a police source. They both lived in the same block in the East Beverly neighborhood, a couple blocks from where Wallace's body was found.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)