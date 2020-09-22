water rescue

Man, 24, dies after jumping into Lake Michigan at Monroe Harbor, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A 24-year-old man has died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan Monday night near Monroe Harbor, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old man has died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan Monday night near Monroe Harbor.

According to Chicago police, two witnesses told investigators he jumped into the water around 9:15 p.m.

The man was rescued by Chicago police's marine unit and the Chicago fire department and taken to northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

He later died at the hospital, police said.

The Cook County Medical examiner's office has not yet released the victim's identity.

Area One detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopdrowningwater rescuelake michigan
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Man critical after jumping into Lake Michigan on Gold Coast
Crews search for missing man who went into water at Calumet Harbor
Indiana teen pulled from Lake Michigan after skateboarding accident
Boy, 7, who drowned after boat capsized in Chicago River ID'd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dreadhead Cowboy rides horse on Dan Ryan Expressway
Pair flees scene after 7 cars struck in NW Side hit-and-run: police
Illinois election officials prepare for voting during COVID-19 pandemic
Not all parents agree with rallies demanding return to in-person learning, fall sports
8-year-old boy gets Marvel-themed bionic arm
Louisville police declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
Girl, 10, among 3 shot in Garfield Park
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm Tuesday
Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shooting
60 farmers help neighbor who suffered heart attack
COPA releases videos from fatal police shooting of man killed in apparent Pilsen shootout
Debate over Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement intensifies
More TOP STORIES News