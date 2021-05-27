fatal crash

I-55 crash: Man dead after car goes off highway near I-355 ramp, vehicle lands in Bolingbrook pond

Illinois State Police investigating deadly crash
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies after car lands in Bolingbrook pond near I-55, I-355

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has died in Bolingbrook early Thursday after he lost control of the car he was driving and ended up in a retention pond, Illinois State Police said.

He was driving north on Interstate 55, near the Interstate 355 ramp, about 2:30 a.m. when the car went off the road and landed upside-down in a pond.

A dive team removed one person from the vehicle, the man who was driving. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

RELATED: Kevin Clark, drummer in 'School of Rock,' hit and killed by driver while biking in Avondale

A light pole and several pieces of guard rail were knocked down in the course of the crash.

No identifying details have yet been provided about the man, and it's not clear how he lost control of the car, police said.

The ramp from northbound I-55 to I-355 is closed, while police investigate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bolingbrookcar crashfatal crashillinois state policecrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Girl, 1, killed in Near West Side hit-and-run: CPD
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 14
Off-duty CPD officer killed in Arlington Heights crash ID'd
1 killed, 1 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kevin Clark, drummer in 'School of Rock,' struck, killed by driver while biking in Avondale
Suspect blames mystery men for Mollie Tibbetts murder
Man fatally shot in rideshare vehicle on South Side: CPD
Girl, 1, killed in Near West Side hit-and-run: CPD
COVID vaccine hesitancy could dash Chicago's big reopening plans
How to find summer travel deals on flights, car rentals, more
Missing woman ID'd as person found dead in car in Lakeview
Show More
Boy, 16, shot and killed in Roseland, police say
Federal lawsuits allege brutality against protesters by Chicago police
Victims identified in deadly California shooting at VTA light railyard
Suspected San Jose shooter's ex says she's 'lucky' to be alive
Chicago Weather: Breezy, PM rain Thursday
More TOP STORIES News