Man dies in house fire in south suburban Worth, medical examiner says

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near 108th Street and 71st Court in Worth.

WORTH, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after a house fire in a south suburb early Monday morning.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old David Kuzavinis, according to the medical examiner's office.

No other injuries were initially reported.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

