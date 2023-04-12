Hyde Park shooting: Man fatally shot in car on South Side, Chicago police say

Police are investigating after finding a man murdered in his vehicle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an early morning murder near Washington Park.

Police responded to shots fired at East 57th Street, near South Ellis Avenue in Hyde Park, at approximately 3:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound inside a white SUV. The man had been shot in the head and there were two bullet holes in the vehicle's windshield.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation by Area One Detectives. The victim's identity has not been released and the shooter has not yet been arrested.

