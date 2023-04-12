Chicago man charged with shooting, killing Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso to enter plea

Steven Montano, who is charged with murdering Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, is expected to enter a plea in court Wednesday.

Steven Montano, 18, faces several charges including first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Montano shot and killed Vazquez Lasso when officers responded to a domestic disturbance at his home in Gage Park on March 1.

Police said Montano ran away from police as the officer chased after him, and that's when, prosecutors said, the two exchanged gunfire. Vasquez-Lasso was shot five times, and died from his injuries. Montano was shot in the face.

Montano is due in court at 9:30 a.m.

