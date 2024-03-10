WATCH LIVE

Man shot to death at warehouse in Hermosa neighborhood, Chicago police say

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Sunday, March 10, 2024 10:53AM
Man shot, killed in warehouse shooting on NW side: CPD
Video shows a large police presence around what appears to be an auto detailing shop on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after being shot in a warehouse on the city's Northwest Side, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 1800-block of North Kostner Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood.

The victim, 55, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital where he later died, according to Chicago police.

Video shows a large police presence around what appears to be an auto detailing shop.

It's unknown what led to the shooting.

No one is in custody.

CPD Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

