Man shot to death at warehouse in Hermosa neighborhood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after being shot in a warehouse on the city's Northwest Side, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 1800-block of North Kostner Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood.

The victim, 55, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital where he later died, according to Chicago police.

It's unknown what led to the shooting.

No one is in custody.

CPD Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

