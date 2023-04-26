WATCH LIVE

Video shows chaotic moments after reports of gunfire at basketball tournament in Texas

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 4:44PM
Chaotic moments after reports of gunfire at TX basketball game
Video shows chaotic moments after reports of shots fired at a basketball game in Mansfield, Texas. There was no shooting, police said.

MANSFIELD, Texas -- There was panic at a basketball tournament in Texas after Mansfield, Texas police were called to a fieldhouse for reports of possible shots being fired.

In the video, a loud noise can be heard, and then someone yelling "shots fired."

Police said the noise was a man tripping over a table, CNN reported.

They also determined no gun went off.

The incident started after a parent and an opposing coach got into an argument and were asked to leave the fieldhouse.

One of them went to their car and got a gun.

Someone in the parking lot saw, and yelled "shots fired," causing the panic.

Police said no one was hurt or injured.

The incident is under investigation.

