Video shows chaotic moments after reports of gunfire at basketball tournament in Texas

MANSFIELD, Texas -- There was panic at a basketball tournament in Texas after Mansfield, Texas police were called to a fieldhouse for reports of possible shots being fired.
In the video, a loud noise can be heard, and then someone yelling "shots fired."
Police said the noise was a man tripping over a table, CNN reported.
They also determined no gun went off.
The incident started after a parent and an opposing coach got into an argument and were asked to leave the fieldhouse.
One of them went to their car and got a gun.
Someone in the parking lot saw, and yelled "shots fired," causing the panic.
Police said no one was hurt or injured.
The incident is under investigation.