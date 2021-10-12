Chicago protests planned after alleged racist acts caught on video at Marist High School homecoming

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marist High School in Chicago's South Side Mount Greenwood neighborhood is looking into allegations of a racist protest at a school dance over the weekend.One student recorded a video, which she said shows classmates kneeling down and making comments when a DJ played a Spanish-language song.There are two protests planned Tuesday afternoon at Marist. School officials said they're investigating what happened at the homecoming dance and will address it.The video has been sparking outrage on social media.Elizabeth Pacheco, who is a student at the private school, shot the video on Saturday.She said some of her classmates took a knee and made offensive comments about Mexicans when the DJ played a Spanish-language song. Pacheco found their actions hurtful.On Monday, in response, some students took a knee during homeroom to take a stand against racism.Students point out this incident happened during Hispanic Heritage Month, a time of celebrating the Hispanic community. Hispanic Heritage Month ends Friday.School officials said they're providing professional development on cultural competency for staff and students.