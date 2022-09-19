Lombard man Mark Frerichs held hostage by Taliban released in prisoner swap

The Taliban kidnapped Lombard man Mark Frerichs two years ago, and now, Senator Tammy Duckworth is helping fight for his freedom.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lombard man who has been held captive for more than two years has been released after a prisoner swap with the Taliban, ABC News reports.

Frerichs, a Navy veteran, was in Afghanistan working as a civil engineer on construction projects when he was lured into a meeting where he was kidnapped in 2020.

Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban,who has been a prisoner at Guantanamo Bay for more than 17 years said he was returned to Kabul, in exchange for Frerichs being released.

Frerichs was last seen in a video earlier this year pleading to be reunited with his family.

Frerich's sister, Charlene Cakora, said in a statement, ""I am so happy to hear that my brother is safe and on his way home to us. Our family has prayed for this each day of the more than 31 months he has been a hostage. We never gave up hope that he would survive and come home safely to us.

"We are grateful to President Biden, Secretary Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Senators Duckworth and Durbin for their efforts to free Mark. Senator Duckworth got personally involved - advocating tirelessly within our government to get him home.

"My brother is alive and safe because President Biden took action. There were some folks arguing against the deal that brought Mark home, but President Biden did what was right. He saved the life of an innocent American veteran.

"We also want to thank the countless people at the State Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and National Security Council who worked diligently to support us and push other elements of the US Government to make Mark's safe return a priority. Ambassador Roger Carstens, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, was personally involved after Mark was taken and his efforts to raise Mark's profile in both the Trump and Biden Administrations were important factors in today's result."

Eric Lebson, a former national security official, who worked as a volunteer to advise Frerichs' family, said in a statement, "Everything about this case has been an uphill fight. Initially the Trump Administration gave away our leverage to get Mark home quickly by signing a peace accord with the Taliban without ever having asked them to return Mark first. Mark's family then had to navigate two Administrations, where many people viewed Mark's safe return as an impediment to their plans for Afghanistan.

"There was a small group of dedicated folks - both in government and outside - who worked hard to keep Mark's name in the news, created options, and helped get a decision in front of President Biden. Mark is free today because there are people who truly want to bring Americans home from hostage or wrongful detention abroad and President Biden has shown he is among that group.

"We hope that President Biden's actions are an indicator of his commitment to do the same on an urgent basis for other Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. They are being held because they are Americans and they need the US Government to bring them home."