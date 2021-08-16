hostage

Family of Lombard man pleads for return of last-known US Taliban hostage amid Afghanistan withdrawal

Mark Frerichs was taken from Kabul in January 2020
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lombard man remains last US Taliban hostage as Afghanistan falls

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Afghanistan crisis is creating a more desperate situation for the family of Lombard civil engineer Mark Frerichs.

Frerichs is the last-known U.S. hostage held by the Taliban.

RELATED: Afghanistan withdrawal: Taliban sweep into Kabul after government collapses

In a statement, Frerich's sister Charlene Cakora said, "[We] want all US Troops home safely, but my brother should be able to come home too."

EMBED More News Videos

A Lombard man is the last known American hostage being held by the Taliban.



In June, Cakora also did an exclusive interview with ABC News, where she had a direct message for President Joe Biden: "You have the power to bring my brother home; please get my brother home safely. We are relying on you," she said. "He's an American citizen. And I know that you would not leave an American citizen behind."

ALSO SEE: Skokie family stuck in Afghanistan as Taliban regains control

Frerichs was a U.S. Navy veteran working as a civil engineer when he was kidnapped by the Taliban in Kabul in January 2020.

ABC News contributed to this report.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslombardhostagetalibanafghanistan warjoe bidenu.s. & worldafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOSTAGE
Lombard man's family begs Biden to rescue him from Taliban
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
Hostage sexually assaulted during Rockford incident: police
Rockford hostage situation at bank over, 1 in custody
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News