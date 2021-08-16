Family of Lombard man pleads for return of last-known US Taliban hostage amid Afghanistan withdrawal

Frerichs is the last-known U.S. hostage held by the Taliban.
RELATED: Afghanistan withdrawal: Taliban sweep into Kabul after government collapses
In a statement, Frerich's sister Charlene Cakora said, "[We] want all US Troops home safely, but my brother should be able to come home too."
In June, Cakora also did an exclusive interview with ABC News, where she had a direct message for President Joe Biden: "You have the power to bring my brother home; please get my brother home safely. We are relying on you," she said. "He's an American citizen. And I know that you would not leave an American citizen behind."
ALSO SEE: Skokie family stuck in Afghanistan as Taliban regains control
Frerichs was a U.S. Navy veteran working as a civil engineer when he was kidnapped by the Taliban in Kabul in January 2020.
ABC News contributed to this report.
The video featured is from a previous report.