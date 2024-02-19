Family of murdered mom, whose child was cut from womb, gives away baby essentials in Waukegan

Pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was killed in Scottsdale, Chicago in 2019. Desiree Figueroa has pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a pregnant woman killed in 2019 gave away baby essentials in her honor on Sunday.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was killed after responding to an online post about free baby items. Her unborn son was cut from her womb and later died.

The family is now using an unthinkable tragedy to help other young mothers.

Families lined up down the block in Waukegan, waiting their turn to receive free baby clothes and supplies. That same need is what led Ochoa-Lopez to social media, where she was then lured by the promise of free baby items. She was killed in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood.

"Perseverance from the family and the community has led us to take that tragedy and turn it into something positive," said former Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham.

Cunningham marveled at the family Ochoa-Lopez left behind.

Ochoa-Lopez's young son, Joshua Lopez, is now 8 years old.

"I hope others can take a lesson from this young man, right here," Cunningham said. "To have the heart that he has from what he has endured, it's just a blessing. A blessing from God that he's able to do this."

Just a toddler when his mom was killed, Joshua understands the importance of the giveaway.

"Giving diapers and wipes for all the moms to be safe," he said.

He helped hand out the items himself alongside his father, Yvonny Lopez.

Lopez said he is happy to help from this tragedy and that it is motivation for them to continue on.

And for the mothers on the receiving end, the reason for this giveaway is not lost.

"It's very sad. Just because I have a baby, so it's like, I don't know. I don't know what I would do if I lost my daughter, so I can just imagine what they're going through," said recipient Carolina Yanez.

Desiree Figueroa pleaded guilty to murder in the case last month. Figueroa's mother, Clarissa Figueroa, is awaiting trial.