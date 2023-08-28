WATCH LIVE

CFD battling large Marquette Park fire; at least 3 homes involved

Chicago Lawn house fire affecting at least one home

ByLiz Nagy and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 12:18AM
Chicago fire crews battling large house fire on SW Side
Chicago fire crews are battling a large blaze on South Rockwell Street in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are responding to a large house fire Monday evening on the city's Southwest Side.

Chopper 7 was over the scene on the 6900-block of South Rockwell Street about 5:20 p.m., and large flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from at least one house in the city's Marquette Park neighborhood.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began, but CFD said the home was vacant and people who live in the area said it has been abandoned for years.

No injuries were immediately reported, and two other homes caught fire.

By 5:45 p.m., most of the fire was out, and firefighters were chasing hotspots.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

