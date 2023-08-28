CFD battling large Marquette Park fire; at least 3 homes involved

Chicago fire crews are battling a large blaze on South Rockwell Street in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Chicago Lawn house fire affecting at least one home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are responding to a large house fire Monday evening on the city's Southwest Side.

Chopper 7 was over the scene on the 6900-block of South Rockwell Street about 5:20 p.m., and large flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from at least one house in the city's Marquette Park neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: Decades-old Chinatown supermarket gutted after Chicago firefighters battle morning fire

It was not immediately clear how the fire began, but CFD said the home was vacant and people who live in the area said it has been abandoned for years.

No injuries were immediately reported, and two other homes caught fire.

By 5:45 p.m., most of the fire was out, and firefighters were chasing hotspots.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

SEE MORE: Chicago fire: 1 critically injured in Lakeview high rise fire, CFD says