Val, Ryan talk about a marriage counselor on wives' top complaints, dating advice and new movies

Woman sues man 10k for standing her up: First off, This woman is suing a man for $10,000 all because he stood her up on a date! Have you ever been stood up...or stood someone else up?
Marriage Counselors top complaints from wives: And, a marriage counselor in TikTok is spilling the tea on some of the top complaints from wives.
Dating Advice: People with 3 to 6 profile pics get 93% more matches: Finally, have you ever used a dating app and thought a match having only one profile pic was a little strange? Well, dating experts say having three to six profile pics can help you get more matches.
Vitalife
One man loses 70 pounds in only 40 days! This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife. Nathaniel Drew lost a whopping 70 pounds in just 40 days with the Vitalife Weight Loss program. We check out Nate's story, where he tells us how he decided to lose the weight after seeing some pictures of himself. He had done a lot of different diets, but settled on Vitalife because it was all about the nutrition. He broke the Vitalife 40 day weight loss record with his 70 pound loss. We then talk with the founder and creator of Vitalife, Davis Jaspers about how the program works.Davis also gave a special QR code that gives viewers an initial assessment - a $197 value - for only $47!If you want to get in on the deal, text your name and e-mail address to 815-421-9240.Check out more at their website www.vitalifechicago.com/opt-in1651851893725 and their Facebook
Locavore Farm:
Chicago is a premiere food destination, but 43 miles south of downtown, a 103-foot table in Kankakee County is offering perhaps the truest version of farm-to-table dining.
"We harvest the food the week of the dinner, up until moments before the dinner," said Rachael Jones, co-owner of Locavore Farm. "All of the food we serve; the ingredients and pasteurized meats come from the land. "A small organic estate located in Grant Park, Locavore Farm hosts a four-hour, "Dine on the Land" experience where guests tour the homestead and eat of its bounty while enjoying live music. "We have stories about the ingredients, about the rural setting, and about the farmers, with each course so that everyone has an intimate knowledge of the food that they're experiencing," Rachael said.
Rachael's husband, Chris, is responsible for animals on the property and mans the barbecue trailer, where the meat and cornbread are smoked.
"So far I've raised about 600 chickens this year," said Chris Jones. "We do hogs, goat, and sheep. I do have a donkey but we don't eat him. He's protection for everything else."
"When guests arrive, they're greeted with an amuse-bouche and then walk to a bar in a barn for an alcoholic beverage. A tour of the farm's growing beds, animal enclosures, and lodging takes place before a multicourse meal on a pasture begins.
"For many people it's an opportunity to slow down and celebrate the good things together," Rachael said. "People are pursuing an experience in wide, open spaces. "The Jones' were drawn to Kankakee County because of the rural setting and because they wanted more control over the food they were eating. "Initially, we didn't like where our food was coming from and what was being sprayed on our food," Chris said. "So, we decided we got to do our own thing. "
Rachael said eating local is important because it's fresh, healthy, uses less fossil fuels in transport, and it boosts the local economy. "Our dollars are staying within the farming community when we grow, purchase, and consume the food in the same proximity," says Rachael. For more information on Locavore Farm and the experiences they offer, visit locavorefarm.com
Spend Or Save
"Nope" - SPEND
"Nope" is Jordan Peele's third newest thriller about two siblings played by Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya who receive strange visitors at their family farm.
Alone Together" - SPEND
Katie Holmes, wrote, directed and starred in this romantic story about two people who accidentally rent the same Airbnb during the early days of the COVID pandemic.
"The Day the Music Died" - SPEND
A Paramount + documentary about the legacy of one of the best-selling singles of all time, Don McLean's "American Pie.
"The Last Movie Stars" - SPEND
Ethan Hawke, George Clooney and Laura Linney collaborate on a six-part documentary about the great movie stars Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.