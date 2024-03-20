Illinois' longest-serving Black legislator, Mary Flowers, defeated in Democratic primary

Mike Crawford, a school dean, successfully waged a campaign to unseat Mary Flowers from the Illinois House of Representatives.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a shake-up in Illinois' 31st District: Democrat Michael Crawford defeated Mary Flowers, the state's longest-serving Black legislator.

The 31st District includes the South Side and southwest suburbs.

Flowers said outside money may have swung the primary race in her opponent's favor.

"I was sent to Springfield, I was first elected in 1984, to represent my district, to speak up for my district and what my district wanted, not to appease anyone else," she said.

Crawford's campaign had the support of Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch.

Flowers' presence has loomed large over her Southwest Side and south suburban district for decades.

State Rep. Flowers is Illinois' longest serving Black legislator, representing the 31st District for 38 years.

The 72-year-old previously admitted she was facing her toughest race yet.

"No one has said, 'Rep. Flowers, you're too old; you've been here too long,'" Flowers said.

But her opponent came close in an ad, which said, "38 years is plenty enough for Mary Flowers. The choice: Mike Crawford. I'm Mike Crawford, an educator."

Crawford, 41, has no political experience.

Crawford is the dean of The Chicago School, a private college for psychology.

He would not do an interview, but wrote in a statement, "I have been working hard knocking on doors because I know the community needs better representation."

"I think the speaker has done a disservice for the people of the 31st District," Flowers previously said.

A couple years ago, Welch supported Flowers. But, they had a falling out last year, to the point where Welch stripped her of her Democratic leadership role in the House.

In a scathing letter sent to Flowers, Welch accused her of comparing the appearance of a staff member to Adolph Hitler and never apologizing.

"I said his appearance; that is what he looks like to me," Flowers said at the time.

In addition, Welch accused Flowers of abusive behavior.

He wrote in part, "Several members expressed that they felt bullied or insulted by you, you dismissed their concerns."

Flowers accused Welch of being disrespectful to Black female members.

The speaker lined up the unions to support Crawford. His campaign raised close to a million and half dollars.

"I'm not saying the unions are afraid of the speaker, but obviously they want something from him," Flowers previously said.

Flowers had hoped voters would focus on the 300 or so pieces of legislation she has helped pass in her career, rather than her issues with Welch.