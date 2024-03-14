Effort underway to unseat Illinois' longest-serving Black legislator, Flowers: '38 years is plenty'

Mike Crawford, a school dean, is waging a campaign to unseat Mary Flowers from the Illinois House of Representatives.

Mike Crawford, a school dean, is waging a campaign to unseat Mary Flowers from the Illinois House of Representatives.

Mike Crawford, a school dean, is waging a campaign to unseat Mary Flowers from the Illinois House of Representatives.

Mike Crawford, a school dean, is waging a campaign to unseat Mary Flowers from the Illinois House of Representatives.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big campaign has been waged to unseat longtime 31st Illinois House District Democrat Mary Flowers.

Illinois' House speaker is leading the effort, to make sure her opponent, Michael Crawford, wins the seat.

The 31st District runs from parts of Chicago's South Side, west to Hickory Hills.

Flowers' presence has loomed large over her Southwest Side and south suburban district for decades.

State Rep. Flowers is Illinois' longest serving Black legislator, representing the 31st District for 38 years.

The 72-year-old is running for reelection, and admits she is facing her toughest race yet.

"No one has said, 'Rep. Flowers, you're too old; you've been here too long,'" Flowers said.

But her opponent has come close in an ad, which says, "38 years is plenty enough for Mary Flowers. The choice: Mike Crawford. I'm Mike Crawford, an educator."

Crawford, 41, is facing Flowers ,with no political experience.

Crawford is the dean of The Chicago School, a private college for psychology.

RELATED: 2024 primary elections: Voter information in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

He would not do an interview, but wrote in a statement, "I have been working hard knocking on doors because I know the community needs better representation."

Crawford is supported by Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch.

"I think the speaker has done a disservice for the people of the 31st District," Flowers said.

A couple years ago, Welch supported Flowers. But, they had a falling out last year, to the point where Welch stripped her of her Democratic leadership role in the House.

In a scathing letter sent to Flowers, Welch accused her of comparing the appearance of a staff member to Adolph Hitler and never apologizing.

"I said his appearance; that is what he looks like to me," Flowers said.

In addition, Welch accused Flowers of abusive behavior.

He wrote in part, "Several members expressed that they felt bullied or insulted by you, you dismissed their concerns."

Flowers accused Welch of being disrespectful to Black female members.

The speaker has lined up the unions to support Crawford. His campaign has raised close to a million and half dollars.

"I'm not saying the unions are afraid of the speaker, but obviously they want something from him," Flowers said.

Flowers hopes voters will focus on the 300 or so pieces of legislation she has helped pass in her career, rather than her issues with Welch.

If Flowers survives this tough race and is reelected, she said she hopes Speaker Welch will not make it about himself, and support legislation she has introduced.