Robert Crimo Jr., father of alleged Highland Park parade shooter, wants judge to dismiss case

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The father of the suspected Highland Park parade shooter wants a judge to dismiss his case.

Robert Crimo Jr. appeared in court on Monday.

He's charged with reckless conduct for helping his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, get a firearm owners' ID.

In an interview last year, Crimo Jr. said he does not regret sponsoring his son for a FOID card that allowed him to legally purchase weapons -- even after incidents that raised red flags with police.

His son allegedly killed seven people and injured 50 others during Highland Park's Fourth of July parade in 2022.

Last month, Crimo Jr. told the court that he wanted a bench trial instead of a jury trial.

A judge is expected to make a ruling Aug. 28.