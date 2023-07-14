Robert Crimo Jr., father of alleged Highland Park parade shooter, opts for bench trial

Robert Crimo Jr. was arraigned in the Lake County courthouse one day after a grand jury formally indicted him for seven counts of reckless conduct.

Dad charged with 7 counts of reckless conduct for helping son Robert 'Bobby' Crimo III get a FOID card in 2019

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The father of the alleged gunman in the deadly Highland Park parade shooting has opted for a bench trial.

Robert Crimo Jr. waived his right to a jury on Friday. He has been charged with seven counts of reckless conduct for helping his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, get a firearm owners' ID in 2019.

Crimo Jr., released on bond, could face up to three years in prison if convicted.

In an interview last year, Crimo Jr. said he does not regret sponsoring his son for a FOID card that allowed him to legally purchase weapons -- even after incidents that raised red flags with police. His son allegedly killed seven people and injured 50 others during Highland Park's Fourth of July parade in 2022.

Crimo Jr. will appear for a case management conference on Friday. The judge said in court last month that he hopes to hold the trial in October or November of this year.

