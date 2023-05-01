Matteson police: 2 charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded man

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two suspects have been charged in a shooting during an attempted robbery in south suburban Matteson last week that killed a woman and wounded a man.

Jamaine Rush, 21, of Lansing, has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder as police said he pulled the trigger in the shooting in the 3700 block of 214th Place last Wednesday night.

India Williams, 20, of Lansing has been charged with attempted first degree murder and attempted first degree murder, police said.

Officers responded to the scene Wednesday and found a 21-year-old man, who had been shot in the leg, in front of a home. They applied a tourniquet to the victim, who was transported to Christ Hospital for treatment.

Police said the woman was transported to St. James Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police also found an 18-year-old woman inside a vehicle parked at the home. She appeared to have been shot several times.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood