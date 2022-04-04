Chicago to reimburse residents, businesses for security cameras, GPS trackers, Lightfoot says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents and business operators who purchase surveillance equipment can be reimbursed by the city through a new initiative, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown announced at a press conference on Monday.
People who live or operate a business in Chicago will be able to purchase equipment, such as cameras, cloud storage, lights and vehicle GPS trackers, and receive financial reimbursement up to certain limits, through the city's Home and Business Protection Rebate Program, Lightfoot said.
People will need to register their cameras with CPD to be eligible for reimbursement, but police will not have direct access to individuals' camera systems and cannot access footage without consent. There is no requirement to provide footage to CPD at any time. People who already have private camera systems are not eligible for reimbursement, but may share their cameras' locations with CPD and aid in criminal investigations starting Monday at www.chicagopolice.org/cameraregistration.
"By increasing visibility on our blocks through lights and cameras and getting guns out of the hands of dangerous people, we will empower residents with the necessary tools to build a safer city for us all," Lightfoot said. "I encourage our residents to take advantage of these initiatives and join us in improving community safety across our great city."
More information about the City's Home and Business Protection Rebate Program will be made available after the selection of a third-party administrator, the mayor's office said.
Lightfoot also announced the Block Club Expansion program, which she said will allow block club leaders to request resources from the city to support expansion or development of block clubs.
Lightfoot's office also said Chicago has started raising money for the CPD to host what will be the largest gun-turn-in program in the city's history.
The city will raise be raising $1 million through business and philanthropic partners, Lightfoot's office said. The gun-turn-in program's logistics, including specific times, locations, and eligibility criteria, will be announced in the coming months, the mayor's office said. The turn-in will be phased into two 2022 events, with one taking place in the summer, and one in the fall.
BMO Harris Bank, Blommer Chocolate Company, Cabrera Capital Markets, Motorola Solutions, and Wanxiang America are involved, the mayor's office said. Businesses interested in showing their commitment to improving community safety should contact World Business Chicago at connect@worldbusinesschicago.com.
