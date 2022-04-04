Chicago shootings: 18 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- One person was killed and a 16-year-old boy was among 17 others wounded in shootings in Chicago from over the weekend.A man was shot and killed by Chicago police Sunday afternoon after allegedly firing at officers and critically wounding two people during a hostage situation near the Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side. About 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive and found a 48-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspected shooter when he barricaded himself inside an apartment. The man fired at the officers, who weren't struck and didn't immediately fire back. After a SWAT team tried to negotiate with the man, officers shot him, Ahern said. No officers were wounded. The man was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn't been identified. A 78-year-old man taken hostage suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He and the wounded woman were both taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.A man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 2100-block of North Bingham Street about 11:30 p.m. Friday when two people opened fire after an argument, police said. Juan Lopez Mendez was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Around the same time, three men were involved in a shootout with gunmen in a red pickup truck in the 900-block of West Cullerton Street, police said. A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Another man, 34, was shot in the buttocks and a 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said. Both walked into Stroger and were listed in fair condition, police said.A 16-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hyde Park. The teen was on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 800-block of East 54th Street when someone shot him in the chest, police said. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.A man was shot Saturday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street, according to Illinois state police. Troopers responded to an expressway shooting about 5:35 p.m. and found the man, 31, shot, state police said. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said.At least 11 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.ere listed in fair condition, police said. Police couldn't confirm what started the shootout. No one was in custody., 16 people were shot, four fatally.