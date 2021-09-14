Chicago Public Schools responds after parents protest near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools has responded after parents rallied outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home Monday night.The parents want remote learning to be an option. The parents said the classrooms are overcrowded, and thousands of kids have been sent home to quarantine only to find they have no access to remote learning. They want the mayor to make changes."We want a remote option," said Cortney Ritsema, co-organizer of the protest. "We're not comfortable sending them in person so we've been begging CPS for a remote option."The district responded with a statement saying in part, "The district's contract tracing operation is working around the clock to support schools and help families navigate instances of exposure...We have given principals the authority to flip classes to remote learning while a full case investigation is being completed.....We thank parents for their patience and the district will continue to refine its contact tracing processes, increase staffing, and adapt to feedback from schools and parents."Maria Estrada pulled her 12- and 9-year-old from CPS after the older was exposed to a classmate with COVID on the first day of school. Neither child has been vaccinated."Have they had better planning and put the CARES funds to use we wouldn't be in this situation," she said. "Why is testing rolling out so late? Do they want to have a superspreader event?"As part of their response, CPS officials also said the district has been erring on the side of caution when determining how many students to quarantine. That's why so many are being sent home.CPS also said they are working on hiring 15 more contact tracers to help handle the case load.Full CPS statement: