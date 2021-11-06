coronavirus chicago

Chicago faith leaders to hold Day of Prayer for COVID-19-safe holiday season

Mayor Lightfoot will attend prayer service at JLM Abundant Life Center on Jackson Boulevard in West Town
By Maher Kawash
Chicago faith leaders to pray for COVID-safe holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join faith leaders across the city Saturday morning for a Day of Prayer for a COVID-safe holiday season.

The event also serves as a reminder to residents of the deadlines to get vaccinated before each holiday.

Some of the worst COVID surges in the last year and half or so came from the holiday seasons, so on Saturday the mayor is making her way across the city, starting with a moment of prayer at the JLM Abundant Life Center on Jackson Boulevard.

With kids ages 5-11 now allowed to receive the vaccine, the push is on to encourage families to get vaccinated before the holidays.

All types of resources are being offered. Vaccine recipients even have the chance to hold the hand of a volunteer while they get the shot, if they're afraid of needles.

To be fully vaccinated by the holidays, you must get your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by Nov. 11 for Thanksgiving, Nov. 14 for Hanukkah, Dec. 11 for Christmas and Dec. 12 for Kwanzaa.

The prayer will get underway about 9 a.m. at the abundant life center.
