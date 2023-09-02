William Nixon was sentenced to seven years for carjacking radio talk show host Maze Jackson at 25th and State on the South Side.

Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for carjacking radio talk show host Maze Jackson on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for carjacking a popular radio talk show host in Chicago.

William Nixon pleaded guilty this week to carjacking a Porsche belonging to host Maze Jackson.

It happened in 2021. Police said Jackson was stopped at a red light at 25th and State streets on the city's South Side when a delivery truck bumped into his car.

The truck driver then hopped into the Porsche and drove away. Police arrested him soon after.

