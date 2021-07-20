pedestrian killed

Crystal Lake man ID'd as Jiffy Lube employee killed by elderly customer in McHenry: coroner

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Jiffy Lube worker killed after hit by 91-year-old customer: police

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 29-year-old Crystal Lake man has been identified as the Jiffy Lube worker killed in an accident in northwest suburban McHenry Friday.

The worker was struck by a 91-year-old customer's vehicle as the driver was leaving the service bay on Richmond Road just after noon, according to officials.

The woman had apparently accelerated and hit the employee, police said

The worker was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

Joseph Majko was identified by the coroner's office Monday.

Preliminary findings show Majko died from blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.

RELATED: Boy, 9, fatally struck by off-duty officer while biking on crosswalk in West Rogers Park: FOP

The driver was released while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mchenrypedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Jiffy Lube worker killed after hit by 91-year-old customer: police
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Car drives through crowd of protesters in MN, killing woman
Metra train hits, kills pedestrian near Gladstone Park
TOP STORIES
Teen driver charged in fatal Hickory Hills crash, killing 4
Portillo's plans public offering of stock
Fla. man seriously injured in alligator attack after falling off bike
105 migrants found crammed inside semi-truck in south Texas
Man released from Guantanamo after nearly 20 years without charges
IL reports 670 COVID cases, 4 deaths
56 shot, 11 fatally, over weekend
Show More
Chicago Auto Show 2021 wraps up Monday
One of a kind high tops by Chicago artists auctioned for fundraiser
Louisiana throws Mardi Gras-style parade for Spelling Bee champ
Pritzker announces he will run for reelection
Universal masking recommended for everyone in school older than 2
More TOP STORIES News