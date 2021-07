Crystal Lake man ID'd as Jiffy Lube employee killed by elderly customer in McHenry: coroner

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 29-year-old Crystal Lake man has been identified as the Jiffy Lube worker killed in an accident in northwest suburban McHenry Friday.The worker was struck by a 91-year-old customer's vehicle as the driver was leaving the service bay on Richmond Road just after noon, according to officials.The woman had apparently accelerated and hit the employee, police saidThe worker was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.Joseph Majko was identified by the coroner's office Monday.Preliminary findings show Majko died from blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.The driver was released while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.