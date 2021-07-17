pedestrian killed

Jiffy Lube worker killed after 91-year-old customer accelerates off service bay in McHenry: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Jiffy Lube worker killed after hit by 91-year-old customer: police

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is dead after an accident at a Jiffy Lube in northwest suburban McHenry Friday.

A 91-year old woman was leaving a service bay on Richmond Road just after noon when her jeep accelerated and hit an employee, according to police.

The 29-year-old worker was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

RELATED: Boy, 9, fatally struck by off-duty officer while biking on crosswalk in West Rogers Park: FOP

The driver was released while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The worker's identity has not yet been released.

The southbound lanes of Richmond Rd at McCullom Lake Road are currently closed while police investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mchenrypedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Car drives through crowd of protesters in MN, killing woman
Metra train hits, kills pedestrian near Gladstone Park
Lawsuit filed over hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father
TOP STORIES
2 charged after Vietnam vet dies in Hyde Park carjacking attempt
Off-duty officer fatally struck boy, 9, riding bike on crosswalk: FOP
CPD officer fired for 2017 police chase crash that killed 2
Dallas-bound traveler in hospital with human monkeypox, CDC says
Mom speaks out after saving son, 5, from kidnappers in NYC
Mental wellness center targeting Black women opens in South Shore
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
Show More
'Hollywood Ripper' gets death for murders of 2 women
Wheaton parents protest optional mask rule in schools
'The Last Dance' premieres on ESPN+ Monday
Video shows man falsely accused of stealing phone
3 women go on road trip after finding out they were dating same man
More TOP STORIES News