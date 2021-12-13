McHenry man in custody after stabbing girlfriend; house on fire at time of arrest, police say

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, and his house was on fire when he was taken into custody.Police said at 9:40 p.m. they were called to home in the 500-block of Sunrise Drive for a report of domestic battery. There they found a 25-year-old woman who had been beaten and stabbed by her boyfriend.Police found her boyfriend, who they identified as 25-year-old Alexander Campos, at his home, which was on fire. He was taken into custody, and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to the house fire.The house has been deemed uninhabitable due to the damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.Campos is charged with attempted first degree murder for the stabbing of his girlfriend. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Northwestern McHenry Hospital.Campos is due in court on Monday.