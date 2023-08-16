Magnificent Mile luxury store robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police say

There was a Michigan Avenue Chicago robbery Tuesday. The MCM store on the Magnificent Mile was robbed at gunpoint, CPD said.

Chicago violence: 1 suspect took merchandise while other threatened security guard with gun, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the people who reportedly stole from a luxury clothing store on Michigan Avenue.

Police said two suspects entered MCM, which is located in the 500-block of North Michigan, just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

One of them took merchandise as the other threatened the security guard with a handgun, CPD said.

They then ran away together.

No one was in custody Wednesday, and area detectives are investigating.

The Mac cosmetics store, also located in the 500-block of North Michigan on the Magnificent Mile, was also robbed Saturday morning.

