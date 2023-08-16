Magnificent Mile luxury store robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the people who reportedly stole from a luxury clothing store on Michigan Avenue.
Police said two suspects entered MCM, which is located in the 500-block of North Michigan, just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
One of them took merchandise as the other threatened the security guard with a handgun, CPD said.
They then ran away together.
No one was in custody Wednesday, and area detectives are investigating.
The Mac cosmetics store, also located in the 500-block of North Michigan on the Magnificent Mile, was also robbed Saturday morning.
