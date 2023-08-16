WATCH LIVE

Magnificent Mile luxury store robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 16, 2023 1:30PM
There was a Michigan Avenue Chicago robbery Tuesday. The MCM store on the Magnificent Mile was robbed at gunpoint, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the people who reportedly stole from a luxury clothing store on Michigan Avenue.

Police said two suspects entered MCM, which is located in the 500-block of North Michigan, just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

One of them took merchandise as the other threatened the security guard with a handgun, CPD said.

SEE ALSO: Group of robbers break into Michigan Avenue MAC makeup store, Chicago police say

They then ran away together.

No one was in custody Wednesday, and area detectives are investigating.

The Mac cosmetics store, also located in the 500-block of North Michigan on the Magnificent Mile, was also robbed Saturday morning.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

