M.E.A.N. Girls summit aims to help girls in underserved Chicagoland areas focus on their health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Manage Emotions Avoid Negativity Girls Inc. affectionately known as M.E.A.N. Girls Empowerment, announced its 2nd Annual Girls Health Matters Summit.

This year's theme is Moving Toward a Healthier Me in 2023. The objective of this summit is to provide girls in underserved areas in Chicago with a safe space to learn, and discuss various topics surrounding their mental, physical, and sexual health, among other health-related issues.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, "the life expectancy gap between black and non-Black Chicagoans is 9.2 years." Studies show that establishing healthy behaviors to prevent chronic disease is easier and more effective during childhood and adolescence than trying to change unhealthy behaviors during adulthood. That is why this health summit is focused on reaching underserved communities.

The Girls Health Matters Summit is geared toward girls between 8 and 18 years old in the Chicagoland surrounding areas.

One hundred participants will have an opportunity to receive awareness training on bullying, nutrition, mental health and online safety,

Attendee registration can be found at www.meangirlsempowerment.org under "events."

Vendor donations and health resources to support this summit are still being accepted at contact@Meangirlsempowerment.org.