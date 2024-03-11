CDC to help with measles response after 2nd child diagnosed at Chicago migrant shelter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be sent to Chicago to help with the measles response at the Pilsen

Officials said the second case at the migrant shelter on Halsted Street involves a child that attends a CPS school.

CDPH officials said the child infected is in the hospital in good condition.

The newest case marks the third person in the city to have contracted the dangerous virus since last Thursday.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, who represents the 25th Ward, hosted a meeting Sunday night with the residents there.

2nd child at Pilsen migrant shelter diagnosed with measles is a CPS student; city marks 3rd case

Officials said 13 percent of residents in the shelter remain unvaccinated. Residents recently vaccinated have been encouraged to quarantine at the shelter for 21 days.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Damilola Adeyemi said those that have received the measles vaccine as a child have lifelong protection, but those that haven't are at risk of contracting the very contagious virus.

"The measles virus is very contagious," Dr. Adeyemi said. "If somebody was infected with measles, coughs, sneezes in any area, it can hang up in the air for the next two hours," Adeyemi said. "The people who are infected can infect up to 90-percent of people that are exposed to that are not immune."

The commissioner of the Chicago Department of Health said that although warnings were put in place, some residents have left the shelter.

The mayor's officer was warned about the lack of safety protocols.

Alderman Sigcho-Lopez said the shelter is overcrowded with 800 people over capacity.

Chicago Public School officials said with this recent case involving a CPS student, they are advising families at the shelter to keep their school-aged children out of school today as a precaution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children get two doses of the MMR vaccine.

That first dose is given ages 12 to 15 months. The second dose between the ages of 4 and 6.

Adults are also eligible to get one dose of the vaccine, if they're not already immune.