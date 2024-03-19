Chicago reports 3 more measles cases, bringing total to 15

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health reported three more measles cases in the city on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Chicago to 15.

CDPH said two newly confirmed infections, reported to the city on Monday, are in children 4 years old or younger. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about those two cases.

It was not immediately clear when the city learned of the third additional case. The city did not immediately provide details about that case.

Ten of the city's confirmed cases are among migrants living at a shelter in Pilsen. Six cases are in adults and eight cases are in children. Two are children infected and CPS students.

