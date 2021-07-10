Chicago chef shares easy Mediterranean Diet ideas for summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As many Chicagoans look to be healthy this summer, The Mediterranean Diet is one that keeps people satisfied and guilt-free.It's inspired by countries from around the Mediterranean Sea like Greece, Southern Italy, France, Spain, Morocco and more.Common ingredients under the diet include olive oil, legumes and beans, fruit, and low-fat dairy products like feta cheese and Greek yogurt.The Mediterranean Diet leads individuals to a low-fat, high-fiber diet full of vitamins, protein and other elements, while giving you plenty of flavor.Nikolaos Kapernaros is the executive chef of Avli on the Park, some of the items he creates on the menu include chickpea and tahini hummus, Greek-style ratatouille and more.