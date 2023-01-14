$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second-largest in the lottery's history -- for the drawing set on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.

One lucky player, who purchased their ticket in Evanston, won $1 million after matching all five numbers to win the second top prize. That winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 847 N. Dodge Avenue, according to the Illinois Lottery.

An iLottery player also matched four numbers, plus added the game's Megaplpier, to win $20,000.

Five other players matched for numbers, as well as the Mega Ball, to win $10,000 each, lottery officials said Saturday. One ticket was sold at Casey's General Store at 249 E. Route 60 in Vernon Hills. Another was sold at a Chicago 7-Eleven at 4346 N. Kimball Avenue. The Circle-K at 255 N. Weber Road in Bolingbrook sold a winning ticket, as well as Lenny's Gas & Wash at 15930 W. 159th Street in Homer Glen and Powmaro's at 2125 Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove.

The Mega Millions roll began on October 18, 2022, and grew to the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. During that stretch of time, more than 1.2 million winning tickets were sold and over $14 million in prizes were won by Illinois players.