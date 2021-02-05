fight

Melrose Park mayor accused of using racial slur against resident during village meeting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban man says the mayor of Melrose Park yelled obscenities and used a racial slur against him during a meeting.

Mike Cozzi said he attended a village board meeting to support friends trying to get on the ballot for village trustee. But while there, he decided to mention what he called ongoing harassment by the village.

Cozzi said he mentioned the 60 $500 tickets he receive don his car since Dec. 1 for chairs in front of his house, Halloween and Christmas decorations.

Mayor Ron Serpico said in a statement, "I regret making these comments. This resident has repeatedly harassed me and the Village Board of Trustees, and in this instance my frustration got the better of me. I apologize for my comments and pledge to do better in the future."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmelrose parkfightpolitics
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIGHT
Armed Forces Bowl post-game brawl leaves players injured
Video: Man knocked out during fight over social distancing in south suburbs
Orland Park Sky Zone cited after hosting 'lock-in': village officials
Video shows brutal assault outside store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deep freeze follows 2-5 more inches of snow
CTU sends counterproposal to CPS, mayor; no deal yet
Chicago pharmacy deserts could be hurdle to COVID vaccine for many
Dianne Durham, first Black US women's gymnastics champion, dies
Lake Villa man killed daughter in murder-suicide, investigators say
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold, windy with flurries Friday
Show More
Catholic Church had $10B in cash before requesting PPP aid
Chicago Catholic school open since August shares blueprint for success
Limited pharmacy access for some Illinois Medicaid patients in Chicago
Name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day
Black Chicago family creates animated YouTube videos for kids
More TOP STORIES News