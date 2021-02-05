Melrose Park mayor accused of using racial slur against resident during village meeting

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban man says the mayor of Melrose Park yelled obscenities and used a racial slur against him during a meeting.Mike Cozzi said he attended a village board meeting to support friends trying to get on the ballot for village trustee. But while there, he decided to mention what he called ongoing harassment by the village.Cozzi said he mentioned the 60 $500 tickets he receive don his car since Dec. 1 for chairs in front of his house, Halloween and Christmas decorations.Mayor Ron Serpico said in a statement, "I regret making these comments. This resident has repeatedly harassed me and the Village Board of Trustees, and in this instance my frustration got the better of me. I apologize for my comments and pledge to do better in the future."