St. Patrick's Day events kick off in Chicago as partygoers get head start on celebrations

When do they dye the river green? Chicago events this weekend include the river dyeing on Saturday morning and much more for St. Patrick's Day!

When do they dye the river green? Chicago events this weekend include the river dyeing on Saturday morning and much more for St. Patrick's Day!

When do they dye the river green? Chicago events this weekend include the river dyeing on Saturday morning and much more for St. Patrick's Day!

When do they dye the river green? Chicago events this weekend include the river dyeing on Saturday morning and much more for St. Patrick's Day!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago River will soon turn bright green when it gets dyed for St. Patrick's Day.

The weekend will be packed with parades, good luck charms and all things green.

For the 69th year, the iconic dying of the Chicago River will take place Saturday morning.

That will kick off a weekend of celebrations from the St. Patrick's Day Parade along Columbus Drive to the beloved South Side Irish Parade on Sunday.

The renowned Trinity Irish Dancers made their rounds on Friday, getting crowds excited for the holiday.

SEE ALSO | St. Patrick's Day 2024 parades, river dyeing, pop-up bars and parties

"Just to be able to walk into a room and make people happy, clap their hands, stomp their feet, and just be able to bring a little joy to life. Especially on St. Patrick's Day!" said Trinity dance mom Therese Plunkett O'Brien.

The dancers performed at Butch McGuire's on Friday afternoon in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

"Seeing the little girls dancing and everything, and the bar looking like this, it's pretty sweet. I love it," said customer Nick Pellegrini.

Bobby McGuire is the owner of Butch McGuire's.

"You see the decorations, that's the biggest preparation. The rest of it is making sure we have enough staff working and enough beer in the house," McGuire said.

Some partygoers have been getting a head start on the celebrations.

"Got to start early, always, all weekend," said customer Colby McGlynn.

Over at Chief O'Neill's in Avondale, the owner dressed up as St. Patrick himself, greeting customers with the sounds of bagpipes.

READ MORE | Trinity Irish Dancers perform at ABC7 ahead of St. Patrick's Day

"We got the dancers. We got the singers. We got the pipers. Love Saint Patrick. Happy St. Patrick's Day, Chicago!" said Chief O'Neill's owner Siobhan McKinney.

The restaurant cooked thousands of pounds of corned beef for folks to enjoy all the Irish classics.

"The corned beef everybody wants, the famous fish and chips, the bangers and mash, the Irish curry. I mean, I could keep going. So all the Irish Classics this weekend," McKinney said.

The dyeing of the Chicago River happens at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The best views to watch are along Wacker Drive between Columbus and Fairbanks.