Traffic
Metra BNSF service disrupted after pedestrian struck in Naperville
WLS
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Metra BNSF service halted after pedestrian struck in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian in Naperville Friday morning, Metra said.
Metra said all inbound and outbound trains were halted after train #1214 struck a pedestrian. Shortly after 7 a.m., Metra said trains were running again with delays.
Further details were not immediately avaialble.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffic
naperville
train accident
pedestrian struck
metra
