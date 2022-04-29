Traffic

Metra BNSF service disrupted after pedestrian struck in Naperville

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Metra BNSF service halted after pedestrian struck in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra BNSF train struck a pedestrian in Naperville Friday morning, Metra said.

Metra said all inbound and outbound trains were halted after train #1214 struck a pedestrian. Shortly after 7 a.m., Metra said trains were running again with delays.


Further details were not immediately avaialble.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnapervilletrain accidentpedestrian struckmetra
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man charged with killing wife outside Brickyard Mall due in court
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Delivery driver charged with stealing $187K in Louis Vuitton packages
Distracted driving can cost you lots, in money and lives
Human remains found by workers on South Side, Chicago police say
Cyclist killed on DuSable Drive remembered with 'ghost bike' memorial
Show More
1 critically injured, 2 more in custody in armed robbery
1st US human case of bird flu confirmed, CDC says
Man charged in Cicero, I-55 homicides
Lily Peters killing: Autopsy findings released in Wisconsin homicide
'I couldn't breathe': Teacher rushes to save choking student
More TOP STORIES News