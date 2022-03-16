metra

Metra announces changes to BNSF schedule starting March 28

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra said there will be significant changes to the BNSF Line schedule starting on March 28.

The new schedule increases the number of weekday service trains from 86 to 91. Four new trains will be added, and three that were removed from the schedule in November 2021 will be restored. Two late morning rush hour trains that provided all stop service will no longer operate.


To accommodate the additional trains, there will be multiple changes to departure times and stopping patterns in the BNSF weekday schedule. Riders should be sure to check the schedule and note any changes that affect them.

The new schedule can be found on Metra's alternate schedules website.
