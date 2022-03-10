BNSF delays expected after Metra train hits pedestrian in La Grange

Train No. 1200, scheduled to arrive at Chicago's Union Station at 5:12 a.m., was stopped at the La Grange Stone Avenue Metra station just after 5:10 a.m. after hitting a pedestrian, Metra officials said.
Inbound and outbound trains were stopped at 5:20 a.m., and train No. 1201, which was supposed to leave Union Station at 5:28 a.m., would not operate after the incident.
Train No. 1230, departing Aurora at 7:17 a.m., was also canceled.
RELATED: Harvey crash kills 4 after car hits last car of freight train at crossing, officials say
Trains began moving again about 5:50 a.m., but extensive delays are expected.
Western Springs police said they were handling an incident at La Grange Stone Avenue but would not provide any additional information about the condition of the person hit by the train.